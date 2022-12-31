Ohio State shared injury report and availability for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

All the talk, chatter, predictions, and debate are about over. Ohio State and Georgia are set to do battle in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and we’ve got the injury report for Buckeye player availability.

We of course know that TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are not available, but true to what head coach Ryan Day has been saying leading up to the game, other than that, Ohio State is relatively healthy. One item of note is that inspirational leader Kamryn Babb is listed as unavailable. Also for depth purposes, tight end Gee Scott Jr. is a game-time decision.

Here’s a look at who is not available for the game as we get closer and closer to kickoff.

Game-Time Decision

TE Gee Scott

Unavailable

WR Kam Babb

RB T.C. Caffey

WR Corban Cleveland

RB TreVeyon Henderson

OL Avery Henry

DE Mitchell Melton

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAF Kourt Williams

That’s it. It looks like both teams will be relatively healthy for a matchup that we hope is entertaining and memorable for Ohio State.

