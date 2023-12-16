Ohio State shakes off cold shooting, UCLA's defense and pulls away for physical win

ATLANTA – They had waited a long time for this game. They would wait a little longer for the hometown star to make his impact.

With a crowd of more than 30 friends, family members and former coaches tucked into one section of the lower bowl inside State Farm Arena, local product Bruce Thornton shook off a brutal start that was shared by his teammates, finally got going late in the second half and led Ohio State (9-2) past UCLA (5-4), in the CBS Sports Classic, 67-60.

It goes down as a win for Ohio State and a loss for UCLA. But the black and white numbers in the box score will never accurately reflect the rock fight-mentality that permeated this game.

"The way we closed out the Penn State game, it was a big learning curve going through film," sophomore guard Roddy Gayle said. "We adjusted pretty well, being able to close this game out. We knew it was going to be a tough, gritty game. I feel like we answered the call."

Neither team hit a 3-pointer until UCLA's Will McClendon sunk one with 12:25 to play. It broke a 33-all tie and moved UCLA to 1 for 5 from deep while Ohio State was empty on 13 attempts. And neither team got to 40 points until UCLA's Dylan Andrews drove into Gayle's chest, drew contact and scored with 10:40 to play. That made it 40-37 Bruins, and when he added the free throw Ohio State faced its biggest deficit of the game.

It shook something loose for the Buckeyes, who had scored on consecutive possessions before a turnover led to the possession Andrews finished with the three-point play. Slowly, steadily, the offense started to gain some traction. It started with a three-point play, but the old-fashioned kind.

With four points to his name and 10:23 to play, Thornton got in the paint and hit a jumper while being fouled. He converted the free throw, and it started a run of five straight possessions with a made basket for the Buckeyes that was capped by a Thornton jumper with 7:53 left that put Ohio State ahead 48-47. Thornton would sink both ends of the one-and-one with 6:01 left to give the Buckeyes a 52-48 lead and their first real breathing room in a while in a game that featured 18 lead changes.

Against this offensively challenged UCLA team, it would be enough. Thornton finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Gayle Jr. led Ohio State with 19 points and added six rebounds. Okpara finished with 10 points but fouled out with 1:54 remaining.

"This is a heck of a win, guys," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "It's a really good win for us."

After shooting 40.4% from 3 during the first 10 games of the season, Ohio State did not make a 3-pointer until Jamison Battle connected with 46 seconds left on a busted play to push the lead back to six points. Ohio State has not finished without a made 3-pointer since it went 0 for 11 at Indiana on March 2, 2014.

When Gayle hit a runner in the paint, Evan Mahaffey fed Okpara for a slam and Gayle finished a layup to give Ohio State six points on its first three possessions, the Buckeyes looked to be off and rolling. Instead, they ran smack-dab into a blue-clad wall that was UCLA’s defense.

Ohio State now leads the all-time series with UCLA, 7-6. Bruins coach Mick Cronin, formerly of Cincinnati, is now 0-5 all-time against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State would make just one field goal in the next 7:59, missing nine of its next 10 shots before Gayle banked in a running shot with 10:13 left in the half. UCLA fared little better, though, and Gayle’s third field goal gave the Buckeyes a 10-8 lead. He followed that with a layup from the left block after driving from the top of the circle for a personal 4-0 run, but the spark failed to catch. Ohio State made just one shot in the next 4:45, and this time it was Okpara who broke the run with a tip-in that tied the game at 16.

The half ended, fittingly, with Ohio State holding possession for the final 47 seconds but unable to come away with points. McClendon’s jumper put UCLA ahead 23-22, but Thornton missed at the other end only to have the rebound bounce right back out to Dale Bonner, who fired a 3-pointer from straight on that didn’t fall. Mahaffey came up with the rebound and kicked it out to Thornton, who dribbled down the final 15 seconds and let a final 3-pointer fly.

It missed, as did all 10 attempts from deep by the Buckeyes during the half. Ohio State entered the break having turned the ball over 10 times and led by Gayle with 8 points. Thornton, the team’s leading scorer at 18.5 points per game, had two at the half and was 0 for 8 from the field.

"We should’ve been up 10 at half," Cronin said. "I knew going into halftime, we should be up 32-22 right now. We missed layups. Games come down to layups and free throws. I really believe that. Especially in a war like that."

