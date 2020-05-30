Ohio State’s Seth Towns detained by police at Columbus protest on Friday

One day after he officially graduated from Harvard, Ohio State transfer Seth Towns was detained by police in Columbus during a protest over the death of George Floyd.

A source confirmed to NBC Sports that Towns was taken into custody, but that he was released as of Friday night. Video of the incident was obtained by Eleven Warriors, who broke the news early on Saturday morning.

Footage of Seth Towns in police custody earlier Friday at the scene of a protest in Columbus. Towns, an incoming Ohio State basketball transfer, graduated from Harvard Thursday. Towns is no longer in police custody and is safe at home, according to a source. pic.twitter.com/kFptHH63BN — Eleven Warriors (@11W) May 30, 2020





Columbus police announced that five people were arrested on Friday, the second day protests in the city, but according to the source, Seth Towns was not one of the five arrested. He was protesting peacefully when police asked him to move off the street, and Towns refused. He was handcuffed, moved and released.

The program is aware of the incident.

Towns, who is the most socially conscious player in the Ohio State program, last played for Harvard during the 2017-18 season, when he was the Ivy League Player of the Year. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 16 points and shot 44.1 percent from three as a sophomore for the Crimson. He is eligible to play this season, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

On Friday morning, before the Towns incident, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann released a statement regarding the protests against racial injustice that have enveloped our country.

