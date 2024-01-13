Ohio State set to host recent 2024 Washington decommit this weekend

Although Ohio State football signed twenty-one prospects during the early signing period, they may not be done add to the 2024 recruiting class.

In-state defensive end Dominic Kirks decommitted from Washington on Friday, after seeing head coach Kalen DeBoer leave to take over the Alabama program after Nick Saban retired.

The Buckeyes had been in contact with the 6-foot, 4-inch and 255-pound lineman, but he held firm in his pledge to the Huskies. That clearly has changed and the temptation to stay home and play in front of his family increased for the No. 33 defensive lineman and 251st overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

According to a report by On3, Kirks will make an official visit to Columbus starting on Saturday.

4-star DL Dominic Kirks is taking an official visit to Ohio State this weekend🌰 Kirks decommitted from Washington on Friday. More from @alexgleitman: https://t.co/2gnoX1fTNc pic.twitter.com/QYCJCerhpQ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 13, 2024

Ohio State signed just two defensive lineman, and they clearly wanted to add another. Kirks has now jumped to the top of the list.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire