Ohio State to sell limited number of tickets for first two days of preseason football camp

It won’t be long before the Ohio State football program begins fall camp. In fact, that all begins in earnest on August 3 and if you’re a big fan that’s always wanted to attend a practice, this might be your year.

That’s because, on Wednesday, OSU announced that it will sell a limited number of tickets for both of the first days of preseason fall camp on August 3 and 4. There will only be about 500 tickets made available for a cost of $30 each.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for the practice sessions will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday morning and can be purchased on the OSU website.

In addition to the chance to attend a practice, Ohio State will also hold a kickoff luncheon with Ryan Day and some of the assistant coaches after the practice on August 4 at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the Fawcett Center. The price of the luncheon is $2,500.00 for an eight-person table, and attendees will have an opportunity to be part of a Q&A session.

To find out more info or to purchase tickets, you can visit a different part of the OSU website.

🏈 Ohio State Football Kickoff Week 🔜

🔘 Aug. 3rd

🔘 Aug 4th

Admission to ✌️ fall camp practices for ticketed fans at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and the 2023 Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon on Friday, August 4th at the Fawcett Center.

🎟️: https://t.co/pfjqs5Rqlr pic.twitter.com/3kT71xca9R — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) July 19, 2023

So, if you have the time and a little cash to burn, be sure to pull the trigger on this as soon as you can because it’s sure to sell out. All proceeds will benefit Ohio State’s NIL efforts.

More!

Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr. partners with "The Rock" in NIL deal

Watch: Ohio State rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba previews Seattle Seahawks throwback jerseys

Top breakout player candidates in the Big Ten for 2023

Watch: Former Ohio State baseball star gets his first MLB hit

Final 2023 Big Ten football standings according to ESPN's FPI matchup predictor

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire