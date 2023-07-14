Ohio State self-reports two minor NCAA violations in football for 2022-23

Ohio State reported two Level III infractions, the lowest level and considered to be isolated or limited in nature by the NCAA and typically result in no to minimal penalties.

Ohio State's athletic department self-reported two minor NCAA violations related to football over the past academic year, according to documents obtained by The Dispatch through a public records request.

The use of a blocking sled during conditioning in February and a recruit's contact with a former player on a visit last September made up the violations.

Both are Level III infractions, the lowest level and considered to be isolated or limited in nature by the college sports governing body that typically result in no to minimal penalties.

As part of a workout on Feb. 13, players pushed a blocking sled that had been fashioned to include more weights.

“This additional weight was meant to add resistance as a part of the conditioning drills,” read the school’s report.

Teams are prohibited from using equipment specific to the sport at that point on the calendar.

The compliance staff at another school notified Ohio State after a clip of the workout was posted on Twitter, prompting it to reduce countable athletically related activities by a half-hour for the week of March 5-11.

A blocking sled previously triggered a minor violation for the Buckeyes in 2020 when it was also added to a conditioning workout and similar action followed.

The issue on the recruiting trip came after a prospect and guests, who were visiting for the Buckeyes’ Big Ten opener against Wisconsin on Sept. 24, were taken by a staff member to meet a former player at their tailgate in a parking lot across a street from campus.

Because the interaction occurred off campus, it is considered impermissible.

Ohio State provided a letter of education to the staff on the campus’ footprint and reduced its contact with the prospect. Neither the recruit nor the former player is identified. The location of the tailgate was also not pointed out in the report provided.

The self-reported violations did not result in any additional action to be taken by the NCAA.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State reports two minor NCAA violations in football in 2022-23