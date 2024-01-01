Ohio State sees former 4-star wide receiver enters the transfer portal

Although it seemed like many of the Ohio State football players that planned on entering the transfer portal had already done so, that isn’t the case.

The Buckeyes lost multiple players to the portal on New Year’s Eve, with former 4-star, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, wide receiver bryson rodgers as one of them. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 185-pounder saw the field, but didn’t record any stats in his lone season in Columbus.

This is the new way of college football, if a player believes they can play early and don’t, they’ll leave to find somewhere they can. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, the wide receiver room is one of their deepest, but losing talented players like Rodgers isn’t ideal.

We wish Bryson the best at finding his new football home and hope he finds what he is looking for.

