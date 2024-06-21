What Ohio State sees in 2025 WR Bodpegn Miller that other programs don't: 'He's a pro'

Bodpegn Miller had never played wide receiver before.

The incoming senior at Ontario High School outside of Mansfield is the football team’s quarterback, one that specializes in the deep ball and one who knows what he wants in a wide receiver.

“I’m not going to deliver a perfect ball every time,” Miller said. “It’s just a part of being a QB. (But) they can make up for my mistake, go get it.”

But quarterback is not what caught wide receiver coach Brian Hartline, assistant Devin Jordan and Ohio State’s attention. At Ohio State’s June 13 recruiting camp, Miller lined up as a 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver and put on a show, winning each of his one-on-one drills against some of the top defensive backs in the 2026 class.

“After watching him for like 10 minutes, (Jordan) said, ‘He’s a pro. He’s going to be a pro,’ ” Ontario football coach Aaron Eckert said.

Miller returned to Ohio State five days later for the program’s 7-on-7 camp and left with a scholarship offer to join New Jersey four-star wide receivers Quincy Porter and De’zie Jones in the Buckeyes’ top-ranked 2025 recruiting class.

It did not seem to matter to Ohio State that Miller was a three-star prospect or that he was viewed as a quarterback or wide receiver to some programs, and as a safety or a cornerback to others. Eckert said Hartline made it clear to Miller how Ohio State saw him.

“Hartline came to us and said, ‘Listen guys, I don’t recruit good college players,’ ” Eckert said. “‘I recruit great pros, guys that have the ability to be a great pro.’”

Alan Miller said his son Bodpegn is just starting to realize how gifted he is.

At age 5, Bodpegn was adopted into the Miller family from Ethiopia and moved to Mansfield a week before his sixth birthday.

“I told him at a young age, ‘Look, God’s blessed you so that you can use it for all his glory,’ ” Alan Miller said. “I mean, it’s been really cool to just see the little things … like throwing a football or just jumping up for a pass or just, even at a young age, just making tackles. Just always like a man amongst boys.”

Eckert calls Bodpegn Miller an “athletic quarterback” who knows he’s faster than everyone he plays against but will take a hit to deliver a pass down the field.

In 2023, Miller had 2,328 passing yards, 1,003 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns for Ontario.

“He gets it,” Eckert said of Miller.

Miller is not a 2025 prospect many Division 1 programs have taken interest in.

Heading into his June 13 recruiting camp at Ohio State, Miller held offers from Northwestern, Iowa State and Boston College. But he failed to get an offer after a summer recruiting camp at Tennessee.

“Everybody was just kind of unsure with him because he hadn’t shown those skills or attributes as a receiver,” Eckert said. “But in the couple of days that he’s camped (at Ohio State), he’s just got tremendous upside.”

Eckert said Hartline was impressed by Miller’s giftedness physically. And while Miller, Eckert said, is raw as a “route technician,” he is “naturally strong,” able to run through and race past defensive backs and catch the ball at the highest point.

In one-on-one workouts, Miller said, Hartline began to hone him as a receiver through his acceleration off the line of scrimmage and an ability to stop on a dime.

“I just know I had the raw potential,” Miller said. “And they liked the way I was able to pick up things fast and now repeating the same thing more than once. Just learning.”

'I don’t want to go somewhere to be average'

After receiving an Ohio State offer, Miller said Hartline did not waste time.

“He just said make my decision, but with urgency because that spot can be taken any moment,” Miller said. “So I say just keep talking it out, talking with my family about what I want to do exactly and see if I commit or not.”

Miller said if he were to have an official visit at Ohio State, it would be a game-day visit in the fall.

In his college choice, Miller said he wants a program where he can develop as a football player and as a man.

Ontario's Bodpegn Miller scrambles for yardage as the Warriors beat Highland 34-20 to claim a share of their first league championship since 2004.

“I don’t want to go somewhere to be average,” Miller said.

It’s the mindset Alan Miller has seen from Bodpegn his whole life, someone who started school two months late and did not know how to speak English and has developed into someone with five scholarship offers to play in the Ivy League.

“I know the little fragile young man that we went to Ethiopia and picked up,” Alan Miller said. “And just to see him come from that. … He works hard. And yeah, he’s athletic. And that’s great. But it’s just the young man that he is, just the character that he has, being humble.”

Bodpegn Miller said he realizes how powerful his story is. It’s something he remains thankful for.

It’s a story he also knows is not complete.

“Give all the glory to God for giving me the strength and courage to do all this,” Miller said “Not a lot of people where I come from get the opportunity to do this. So just use that and represent my people well. Just keep grinding and working hard.”

It’s a story Miller said that may give him an opportunity to play in the Ohio State vs. Michigan game, a game he’s watched since he first fell in love with football.

“More than anything, I want to beat that team up north,” Miller said. “So I’ll be ready. I know the rivalry. I understand it and I grew up in it. So when it comes to that game, I mean, turn up.”

