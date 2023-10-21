Ohio State scores after penalty wipes out Penn State defensive TD

If you were looking for a play that could be the one to have impacted the clash of Big Ten undefeated schools in Penn State and Ohio State, it might have happened in the second quarter on Saturday.

Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord fumbled and Curtis Jacobs scooped the football and returned it 59 yards for an apparent touchdown.

However, a penalty flag had been thrown for a hold on Marvin Harrison Jr.

After a review, the touchdown is taken back after holding was called on Penn State pic.twitter.com/eAciJgNbeh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Given a second chance, and aided by another penalty, also on Kalen King, Ohio State scored on a Miyan Williams 2-yard run and after the PAT it had a 10-3 lead.

1. Marvin Harrison, Jr. is so good Kalen King had to hold him. 2. Marvin Harrison, Jr. is so good he caught this pass through DPI. 3. Marvin Harrison, Jr. is dictating the Penn State defense because single-coverage ain’t good enough. 4. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/ZPK5b6JIlD — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire