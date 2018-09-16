Crazy 20-point run over 4 minutes propels No. 4 Ohio State to win over No. 15 TCU

This play almost worked for TCU. (Via ABC)

With 6:58 to go in the third quarter, No. 4 Ohio State trailed No. 15 TCU 21-13. With 2:57 to go in the third quarter, Ohio State led TCU 33-21.

That 20-point swing was huge in the Buckeyes’ 40-28 win over the Horned Frogs on Saturday night. Here’s how it happened:

• QB Dwayne Haskins hit Parris Campbell for a 63-yard TD to close the gap to within 21-19. The Buckeyes’ two-point conversion failed and TCU’s lead stayed at two.

• On TCU’s third offensive play of the possession following OSU’s TD, Ohio State’s defensive line collapsed the pocket. TCU QB Shawn Robinson’s pitch pass was intercepted by Dre’Mont Jones and the big man rumbled 26 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. The score was 26-21 in favor of Ohio State. The game clock was at 5:54.

• TCU thought it took the lead right back on the ensuing kickoff return. The frogs tried to hide KaVontae Turpin in the end zone and throw it back to him. It worked. Sort of. Jalen Reagor caught the kickoff and threw Turpin the ball. He raced untouched down the sideline for the touchdown.

But Reagor’s pass went forward by a few yards. The play was penalized.

• TCU was forced to punt on that possession. The punt was blocked. Two plays later, Haskins hit K.J. Hill for a 24-yard touchdown with 2:58 remaining in the quarter.

Nick Bosa left game

All-American defensive end Nick Bosa watched that second-half comeback from the sideline in street clothes. The OSU defensive end was forced to leave the game with what was called an abdomen injury. If it’s serious — and it certainly didn’t look minor — then Ohio State will be forced to replace one of the best defensive linemen in the country.

Bosa showed why he was so good early in the game. Ohio State’s first touchdown of the game came after Bosa forced a fumble in the end zone and Davon Hamilton recovered it for a touchdown. The TD should have been a safety, however.

That Ohio State touchdown should not have been a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/9AbXsGuzP4 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 16, 2018





It inexplicably was not reviewed.

Haskins continues his ascent; Meyer returns on Sunday

If Ohio State keeps winning, Haskins is going to be mentioned as a Heisman candidate. The Buckeye QB threw for over 300 yards along with those two touchdown passes. Most importantly he didn’t throw any interceptions.

The TCU game was the last game for acting head coach Ryan Day in that role. Day will return to his job as Ohio State’s co-offensive coordinator when Urban Meyer returns from his suspension on Sunday. Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the season for his role in the handling of abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

Meyer was suspended for all activity leading up to Ohio State’s first game of the season against Oregon State. He was able to coach at practice before Weeks 2 and 3 but wasn’t allowed to coach during the games. That changes in Week 4 against Tulane.

