Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom announces NFL decision

The season may have been a disappointment by Ohio State standards in 2023, but the Buckeyes are starting to get some good news on the personnel front this offseason. OSU dipped into the transfer portal to get an experienced and talented quarterback which seemed to be a priority, and now we are on NFL draft declaration watch.

On that front, Ohio State received some good news with the announcement from safety Lathan Ransom that he will put of the NFL and be back for his fifth year of eligibility in the Scarlet and Gray. He took to Instagram on Friday to confirm some of the rumblings and rumors we’ve heard for awhile now.

Ransom played in eight games in 2023 before suffering a season-ending leg injury vs. Wisconsin. He tallied 21 tackles and one interception and was a leader on the backend of a much improved secondary. His return is pretty big for the prospects of that unit being solid again in 2024.

Ransom could just be the start of others that make the decision to run it back for one more year before the riches of the NFL come calling. As we get any further news on others that have decisions to make, we’ll bring it to you.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire