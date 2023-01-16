Ohio State Safety Latham Ransom makes decision about future

Shortly after C.J. Stroud made his decision official to enter the NFL draft, safety Lathan Ransom gave Ohio State fans some good news. Ransom will return to Columbus for his senior year. Ransom’s father confirmed the news via text with the Columbus Dispatch.

Ransom had a breakout year after sustaining a gruesome broken leg covering a kickoff in the Rose Bowl win over Utah. The junior safety came back to start nine games where he recorded 74 tackles, third most behind OSU linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers.

Ransom began the season behind Josh Proctor on the depth chart, but quickly earned more playing time and was a starter by the time October rolled around. The Arizona native was also named a semifinalist for the Thorp award, given to the nation’s top defensive back.

With Ransom’s return, the addition of Ja’Had Carter from Syracuse via the transfer portal, and Sonny Styles in the secondary, Ohio State could be lethal at the safety position.

Ransom was the last OSU player with draft eligibility to declare his future. Now the waiting game begins to see if any other Buckeyes join a relatively short list of transfer portal entries or if Ohio State goes to the portal to nab more talent.

