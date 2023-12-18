Ohio State safety Kye Stokes announces transfer destination

It’s the gift that keeps on giving this time of year. No, we’re not talking about endless gift cards or white elephant gifts that seem to make the rounds during the Christmas season, but rather, news swirling in and out of the transfer portal.

On Saturday, another former Ohio State football player that entered the transfer portal after the loss to Michigan made his intentions known. Tampa native, and safety Kye Stokes, announced his decision to transfer to Cincinnati on social media.

Stokes committed to the Buckeyes as an under-the-radar, three-star prospect in the 2022 class, but showed flashes of massive potential, most notably in the 2022 spring game. However, he never really got on the field, instead falling behind others like Lathan Ransom, Josh Proctor, Sonny Styles, and freshman, Malik Hartford. After getting on the field modestly during his freshman season, Stokes appeared for just ten snaps last year.

Stokes will now join former Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, who is now the secondary coach for the Bearcats. The two garnered a relationship when Stokes was being recruited prior to Coombs being let go in 2021.

Good luck to Stokes and we hope to see him develop and find a more significant role down I-71.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire