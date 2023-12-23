Ohio State safety Cam Martinez announces transfer destination

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley has to be just giddy with excitement. The former Ohio State defensive coordinator just landed his second former Buckeye from the transfer portal in Cameron Martinez. This makes the second OSU defensive back to join the Eagles after Ryan Turner announced his commitment to Boston College last week.

Martinez appeared in just three games for Ohio State this year after appearing in all 13 games last season. He was a four-star prospect in the 2020 class and was recruited to play in Columbus by Hafley before he left for the East Coast.

After redshirting his freshman year, Martinez will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Martinez transfers to an Eagle team that finished 6-6 in the regular season and is set to play SMU in the Fenway Bowl. The safety should be able to challenge for playing time right away.

