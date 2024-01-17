Ohio State’s Ryan Day speaks on the Buckeyes’ new athletic director, Ross Bjork

After a very successful Ohio State career, the shoes of Gene Smith were big ones to fill.

The job went to former Texas A&M Athletic Director, Ross Bjork, who was formally introduced in a press conference on Wednesday. One of the attendees, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day, was listening intently about how the program will be handled now that Smith has gone.

After the introduction, Day was caught by some media members and answered a few questions regarding Bjork. With a big smile, the Buckeye football leader believes that the new AD share the same vision for the program, and looks forward to getting to know him better in the coming months.

A very brief update from OSU head coach Ryan Day following the press conference to introduce Ross Bjork. pic.twitter.com/LYhKowrokM — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) January 17, 2024

Another interesting topic that Day touched on was the search for a new offensive coordinator. He mentioned that they are looking at everything and will update Buckeye Nation as soon as he can.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire