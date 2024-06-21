Ohio State running backs going into Ohio State Hall of Fame

The Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame has announced their 2024 inductees and the list features many impressive names including the always phenomenal, Braxton Miller.

Another former football player that is being inducted that is simply not being talked about enough is Jeff Logan. The North Canton native was a vital part of four Big Ten Championship teams and was the backup to Archie Griffin before taking over the starting running back gig his last two seasons on campus.

Before departing Columbus, Logan was a team caption, All-Big Ten and also an academic All-American. He earned 2,026 yards during his Ohio State career from 1974 through 1977. An extremely underrated running back, I suggest everyone go find his highlight tape on YouTube or find the 1977 Orange Bowl, where his 36-yard touchdown run was a key moment in the win over Colorado.

Following his time as star running back with Ohio State, and a brief career with the Colts, Skylight's financial planner, firm ambassador and managing director Jeffrey Logan shares a bit more on his transition from football to a "real life" career. https://t.co/iaWszlz1lh pic.twitter.com/ktixaQ7U7F — SkylightFG (@SkylightFG) October 2, 2018

