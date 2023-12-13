Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson clears air on his future plans

Unlike many Ohio State football players, running back TreVeyon Henderson is still unsure of what his future intentions are.

Most likely his options are either return to the Buckeyes or head off to the NFL. There have been some outlets naming him as a Heisman candidate for the 2024 season, which is probably why Henderson made a statement.

When healthy, the junior is one of the best backs in the country, but clearly that has been an issue. A monster true freshman year put him on the map, when he ran for 1,248 yards with 15 touchdowns while adding 312 yards and 4 scores through the air.

His sophomore season saw the injury bug pop up, rushing for only 571 yards with 6 touchdowns. This past season was similar to his second, although Henderson’s explosiveness showed, averaging 6.2 yards-per-carry, giving the idea that he could move on to the next level.

I have never announced nor made a decision on what my next steps would be, excited to see where God leads my next steps though! 🙏🏽 — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 13, 2023

We would love to see Henderson return for Ohio State’s matchup against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl and beyond, but as of right now, his status is clearly up in the air.

