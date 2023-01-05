Ohio State running back spurns draft, will return to Columbus for another season

The life of a running back is much shorter than any other position in football. The punishment that they take on a daily basis makes it very hard for players at the position to play at a high level for a long period of time.

For Ohio State running back Miyan Williams who had a break-out season and battled injuries, he still had a big decision on his hands this off-season. Today, Williams let everyone know what his intentions are by announcing that he will return to Columbus for another campaign.

We all know how tough Williams is, he gave it attempts to play against our rivals along with Georgia, but he clearly wasn’t as healthy as he would have liked to have been. He will now have plenty of time to heal up in advance for the punishment that he will receive and dish out next fall.

Last year Williams showed flashes of what he could be and really took a big leap forward. His touchdowns went up from 3 in 2021 to 14 this season, while his yardage jumped from 507 to 825 as well. If fully healthy next year, I expect “Chop” to go over the 1,000-yard mark even with splitting carries with TreVeyon Henderson.

List

Ohio State football 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker

Ohio State football 2023 NFL draft declaration tracker | Buckeyes Wire

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire