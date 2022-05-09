Two more 2022 signees arrive at UF for summer semester

Reuters

European Union citizens would like the 27-nation bloc to become fairer, show greater solidarity, lead the fight against climate change and make swifter decisions, even if it means scrapping the need for unanimity on some issues, an EU report showed. The report is the result of a year of consultations with citizens by EU institutions, a process called the Conference on the Future of Europe, and spells out ideas for change, some of which would require amending EU treaties - a sensitive topic. The 49 proposals will now be examined by the European Parliament, EU governments and the European Commission, the latter the only one able to propose new EU laws.