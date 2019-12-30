Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins entering draft

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins has played his final college game. He announced on social media Monday that he will forgo his senior season to enter the NFL Draft.

“Dear Ohio State, thank you for everything,” Dobbins wrote. “Coming to Ohio from Texas has been nothing short of a dream. I’ve built relationships that will last me a lifetime at this great university. I’ve created bonds with my brothers on the teams for the past three years that will never be broken.”

“Buckeye nation, thank you for all the incredible memories. I love you guys more than you will ever know.”

The former four-star prospect rushed for 1,403 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017, breaking Maurice Clarett’s school record for rushing yards by a true freshman.

Dobbins rushed for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns on 230 carries as a sophomore, the first player in school history with 1,000-yard seasons as a freshman and sophomore.

He broke Eddie George’s single-season rushing record this season with 2,003 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. Dobbins was named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

In his three-year career, Dobbins ran for 4,459 yards, had 5,104 all-purpose yards and scored 43 total touchdowns.