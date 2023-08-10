Ohio State running back duo on Doak Walker preseason watch list

There aren’t too many backfields that are better than the Ohio State duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. Both will more than likely get significant playing time this fall after a year in which both struggled with some injuries and weren’t quite at full health.

All indications point to the duo being at full speed for the fall, and that should be a really good thing for an OSU offense that must replace three offensive linemen and the starting quarterback.

In a nod to what the two are expected to be in 2023, Henderson and Williams were both on the Doak Walker preseason watch list that was announced on Wednesday.

If you’ve been around college football, we don’t have to tell you what the Doak Walker Award represents. It is handed out annually to the best running back in the country. It is awarded by a national selection committee and has been around since 1990.

Eddie George is the only Ohio State player to ever take the award home when he did so in 1995, the same year that he won the Heisman Trophy.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire