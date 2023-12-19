Ohio State running back commit flips from Ohio State to Miami (FL)

Head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program got some more bad news on the recruiting front on Monday when four-star running back, Jordan Lyle, flipped his verbal commitment from the Buckeyes to the Miami Hurricanes.

Lyle is listed as the No. 11 running back and 145th overall prospect in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and had been committed to the OSU since April

Miami employed the full-court press on the Fort Lauderdale native as of late and it seems to have landed. Perhaps the pull of being close to home, or NIL money had something to do with it, but either way, the Buckeyes are now out in the cold when it comes to one of its commits in the backfield.

With the news, Ohio State is suddenly looking thin at the running back position. Miyan Williams has already declared his intentions to enter the NFL draft, TreVeyon Henderson is likely to join him barring a shocker, and Chip Trayanum and Evan Pryor have both been sucked in and out of the transfer portal to other destinations.

What the Buckeyes do at the position will be interesting, and hopefully there are no other surprises with four-star James Peoples, and three-star, Sam Williams-Dixon who have also pledged to commit verbally.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire