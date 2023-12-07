Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum enters transfer portal

Add another loss to the Ohio State roster. Chip Trayanum announced earlier today that he will once again enter the transfer portal.

Trayanum has spent the past two seasons in Scarlet and Gray after spending his first two years at Arizona State. As a Sun Devil, Trayanum rushed for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, when the Ohio native transferred to Ohio State, the plan was for him to play linebacker. But with a plethora of injuries at running back in the fall of 2022, Trayanum went back to the offensive side of the ball to add depth.

Trayanum platooned in the backfield again in 2023 rushing for 373 yards and three touchdowns. The biggest of those touchdowns came in South Bend, Indiana, in the closing seconds to give the Buckeyes a win over Notre Dame, a win fans will remember for a long time coming.

Trayanum is now the thirteenth member of the football team to enter the transfer portal this season. He will do so as a graduate of Ohio State and will look to find a new home as a grad transfer. Best of luck to Chip in his next steps moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire