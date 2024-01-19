Is Ohio State in the running to add 2024 5-star QB Julian Sayin through transfer portal?

Ohio State could be in the running to add another 2024 quarterback through the transfer portal.

Former Alabama five-star commit Julian Sayin entered the transfer portal Friday morning after Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired and 2023 four-star quarterback Austin Mack followed coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa, transferring to Alabama.

Since then, many national recruiting writers have projected that Sayin lands with Ohio State after the Buckeyes hired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien.

According to a report by 247Sports, Ohio State will discuss internally the state of its quarterback room Saturday to determine if the program would pursue Sayin.

Heading into 2024, Ohio State has Kansas State quarterback transfer Will Howard, redshirt sophomore Devin Brown, redshirt freshman Lincoln Kienholz and freshman Air Noland: the No. 4 quarterback in the 2024 class per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Sayin, a Carlsbad, California native, is listed as the No. 5 player and No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class.

Sayin was the Gatorade Player of the Year in California as a senior. He threw for 2,347 yards, 24 touchdowns and one interception. He added four rushing touchdowns.

Ohio State offered Sayin in January 2023 after he committed to Alabama in November 2022.

Ohio State added Alabama center Seth McLaughlin through the transfer portal along with Howard, Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins and Ohio tight end Will Kacmarek.

