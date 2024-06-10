Ohio State’s Ruby Remati selected for USA Olympic artistic swimming team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another Buckeye has secured a ticket to Paris for this summer’s Olympics and will represent Team USA in the pool.

Ohio State artistic swimmer Ruby Remati will be part of the eight-woman USA team that will compete in the French capital this summer. The 21-year-old from Andover, Massachusetts was born in Sydney but has dual citizenship. She was part of Ohio State’s decorated synchronized swimming team where she won two national championships in 2022 and 2023.

Remati has been a fixture with Team USA as part of world championship and Pan American teams but will now be in her first Olympics. While she did step in to secure US qualification for the duet event for the Tokyo Olympics, she did not go to Japan in 2021.

She will be part of the team competition, one of two artistic swimming events in Paris. Megumi Field and Jamie Czarkowski will represent the USA in the duet event. Team USA did not feature in the team competition in Tokyo, which has been won by Russia at the last six Olympics. The US has not earned an Olympic medal in artistic swimming in 20 years.

Artistic Swimming at the Olympics begins on August 5 with the team technical routine, one of three routines done in the team event. The Free routine will be Aug. 6 followed by the acrobatic routine on Aug. 7. You can watch Remati and all the aquatic sport events of the 2024 Paris Olympics exclusively on NBC4 and NBC Universal channels.

