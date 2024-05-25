Ohio State’s Robert Cash, JJ Tracy win doubles national championship

For the second year in a row, an Ohio State doubles team has hoisted the national championship trophy.

Last season, it was Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter who won five matches in five days to take home the hardware, and this season, it was Robert Cash and JJ Tracy that repeated the feat.

It didn’t start out to great for the duo against the Florida State tandem of Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous Karpenschif. The Seminole pair took the first set, 7-5 meaning it would be a comeback affair for the Scarlet and Gray.

But come back they did.

Facing major disappointment and defeat, Cash and Tracy dominated the second set, winning 6-0 to force the super tiebreaker. Both teams had their moments, but OSU was able to go up 4-1 early in the tiebreaker to set the tone and held on to win the title.

The NCAA championships didn’t go quite as well as the Ohio State men’s tennis team would want, but finishing things off with a national championship in doubles give the program something to hand its hat on.

Congrats to the pair.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire