Ohio State’s rival quarterback, Michigan’s JJ McCarthy makes NFL decision

It will alway be remembered that Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day chose Kyle McCord over JJ McCarthy, for obvious reasons.

McCarthy ultimately chose to attend rival Michigan, and took it personal when he played the school that passed him up during his recruitment. He was on the sidelines for three victories over the Buckeyes, and this past season led the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff national championship.

A big decision loomed in front of him, as he still had one year of eligibility remaining, but has chosen to forgo that season and enter the NFL draft. Many Buckeyes would liked to have one more shot at knocking McCarthy down, but that will now have to be at the next level.

Forever a Michigan Man 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/0i50FzLsoB — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) January 14, 2024

Although he isn’t viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in this coming draft, he will still be selected after a very impressive collegiate career.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire