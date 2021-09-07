Ohio State rises in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is out, and now that we’ve got some actual games to look at, there are some significant changes to what the preseason version looked like. There were some surprising results, but Ohio State was not one of them.

The Buckeyes may have struggled a wee bit in the first half against an upstart and motivated Minnesota team, but all became right with the Big Ten universe in the second half when OSU made big plays and came away with a modest 14 point win on the road, with oars a rowin’.

For all of their efforts, the Buckeyes have won an all-expenses-paid trip up one spot in the Coaches Poll, from No. 4 to No. 3, behind Alabama (1) and Georgia (2). Rounding out the top ten are Oklahoma (4), Texas A&M (5), Clemson (6), Notre Dame (7), Cincinnati (8), Florida (9), and Iowa State (10).

Staying in the neighborhood of brats, cheese, and corn, only four teams from the Big Ten made the poll this week. Iowa (12), Penn State (13), and Wisconsin (17), all joined Ohio State in the poll this week.

OSU will continue to try and impress the pollsters when it welcomes No. 12 Oregon to the ‘Shoe on Saturday. Now, for the rest of the poll.

The Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25

Ranking Team 1. Alabama 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Oklahoma 5. Texas A&M 6. Clemson 7. Notre Dame 8. Cincinnati 9. Florida 10. Iowa State 11. Oregon 12. Iowa 13. Penn State 14. USC 15. Texas 16. UCLA 17. Wisconsin 18. Utah 19. Coastal Carolina 20. Ole Miss 21. Virginia Tech 22. North Carolina 23. Oklahoma State 24. Miami (FL) 25. Arizona State

Schools Dropped Out:

No. 13 Louisiana State; No. 17 Indiana; No. 21 Washington; No. 23 UL Lafayette.

Also Receiving Votes:

Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 1

