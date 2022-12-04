Ohio State rises in latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll is out, and although it’s all about the College Football Playoff rankings, it’s interesting to see where the Buckeyes fell after this weekend’s championship games.

As it stands, Ohio State did indeed move up a couple of spots to kind of mirror the result of the Buckeyes making the College Football Playoff. They rose to No. 3 by leapfrogging USC and TCU who both lost in their conference title games over the weekend. Ahead of the Buckeyes are Georgia (1) and Michigan (2).

We’ve also got the rest of the top ten for you, but before we dive into that, here’s the rest of the top 25 leading up to the top ten.

The rest of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

25. North Carolina

24. Troy

23. Mississippi State

22. UTSA

21. Texas

20. Notre Dame

19. South Carolina

18. UCLA

17. Tulane

16. Oregon State

15. LSU

14. Oregon

13. FSU

12. Washington

11. Clemson

No. 10 - Utah Utes (10-3)

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the second half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1044

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 8/19

Last Week | 12 (⇑)

No. 9 - Kansas State Wildcats (10-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety Josh Hayes (1) celebrates after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1050

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 9/NR

Last Week | 10 (⇑)

No. 8 - USC Trojans (11-2)

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) celebrates with quarterback Caleb Williams (13) after rushing for a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1054

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 4/15

Last Week | 4 (⇓)

No. 7 - Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1074

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 7/NR

Last Week | 12 (⇔)

No. 6 - Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

Oct 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1116

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/NR

Last Week | 8 (⇑)

No. 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1282

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/11

Last Week | 6 (⇑)

No. 4 - TCU Horned Frogs (12-1)

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game-winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1353

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 3/NR

Last Week | 3 (⇓)

No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) and offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) walks off the field after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1359

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/5

Last Week | 5 (⇑)

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines cheerleader celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1466

First Place Votes | 0

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 2/6

Last Week | 2 (⇔)

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (13-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs the ball against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Coaches Poll Stats This Week

Poll Points | 1523

First Place Votes | 59

Hi/Lo in 2022 | 1/3

Last Week | 1 (⇔)

