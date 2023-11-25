Can Ohio State return to its winning ways vs. Michigan? Follow OSU vs. UM 2023 live here

The Ohio State vs. Michigan game has arrived.

The No. 2 Buckeyes are in Ann Arbor for its 119th game against the No. 3 Wolverines, which will kick off Saturday at noon on FOX.

The winner of Ohio State vs. Michigan will take on Iowa in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

Follow along for live updates from Ohio State vs. Michigan.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day jumps around with Buckeyes players before Michigan game

It's probably fair to say, based on his pregame demeanor, that OSU football coach Ryan Day is amped up for today's rivalry game against Michigan.

Who are the officials for the Ohio State-Michigan game?

Referee: Ron Snodgrass Umpire: Brad Hudak Head Linesman: Ric Hinkamper Line Judge: Jeff Szink Back Judge: Jake Kemp Field Judge: Kyle DeBuse Side Judge: Matt Kukar Center Judge: Gregory Nelson

What is the spread for Ohio State-Michigan?

Ohio State is a 3.5-point underdog against Michigan Saturday afternoon, per BetMGM sportsbook with the over/under set at 46.5 points.

Ohio State has covered seven of 11 total matchups in 2023.

The Wolverines have covered in five of their 11 games in 2023, but have only covered one spread in their past three games: a 4-point spread against Penn State with a 24-15 win.

Tommy Eichenberg, Tyleik Williams update before Ohio State-Michigan

Ohio State will have a starting linebacker back against Michigan.

Tommy Eichenberg was not on the Buckeyes' injury report prior to the Michigan game, and was warming up with a brace on his left arm.

Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams was also warming up with the starters.

Ohio State vs. Michigan game predictions

Here is what the writers at The Columbus Dispatch and the Detroit News predict for Saturday's game:

Bill Rabinowitz: Ohio State 24, Michigan 20

Joey Kaufman: Michigan 31, Ohio State 27

Rob Oller: Ohio State 27, Michigan 24

Colin Gay: Michigan 24, Ohio State 21

Angelique Chengelis: Michigan 24, Ohio State 21

Why Kirk Herbstreit is embracing Ohio State vs. Michigan 2023

Kirk Herbstreit is excited for Ohio State vs. Michigan.

But the former Ohio State quarterback admitted Saturday's edition of the OSU-Michigan game could be the last of its kind.

"This is what Ohio State and Michigan fans dream about, honestly," Herbstreit said on ESPN's "College GameDay" Saturday. "These last few years where undefeated vs. undefeated. Two vs. three, winner-take-all. And I'll tell you something: with the 12-team playoff, enjoy this one because if this is next year and you lose, you're not out of anything. It's like NCAA March Madness. You go from being a one-seed to a three or four. So this year, let's embrace this. Winner-take-all the way it's supposed to be."

Michigan 2023 schedule: How are the Wolverines doing?

No. 3 Michigan is one of two undefeated teams left in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines have easily navigated their 2023 schedule, winning their first 11 games of the season by a combined score of 421-99. Michigan also has the best scoring offense and scoring defense in the Big Ten conference.

Michigan allows 234.8 yards per game and 4.2 yards per play, while its offense averages 399.6 yards per game and 6.4 yards per play. The Wolverines are one of two teams to average more than six yards per play, along with Ohio State.

Here’s what Michigan’s schedule has looked like before its matchup with Ohio State Saturday:

Sept. 2: Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

Sept. 9: Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Sept. 16: Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

Sept. 23: Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

Sept. 30: Michigan 45, Nebraska 7

Oct. 7: Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

Oct. 14: Michigan 52, Indiana 7

Oct. 21: Michigan 49, Michigan State 0

Nov. 4: Michigan 41, Purdue 13

Nov. 11: Michigan 24, Penn State 15

Nov. 18: Michigan 31, Maryland 24

Michigan injury report vs. Ohio State

Here’s Michigan’s injury report ahead of its matchup with Ohio State:

Questionable

RB Danny Hughes

OL LaDarius Henderson

OL Myles Hinton

Which NFL teams are at Michigan Stadium for Ohio State vs. Michigan?

Multiple NFL representatives are at Michigan Stadium for Ohio State vs. Michigan Saturday including Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Who is coaching for Michigan against Ohio State?

Jim Harbaugh won’t be on the sidelines for Ohio State-Michigan.

The Michigan coach is serving a three-game suspension after the Big Ten found that the Wolverines had violated the conference's sportsmanship policy with an in-person scouting operation over multiple years.

Sherrone Moore, Michigan's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, is serving as the Wolverines' head coach during Harbaugh's suspension.

Moore led Michigan to its 24-15 win against No. 10 Penn State before the Wolverines' seven-point win against the Terrapins Saturday.

What is the Ohio State-Michigan historical record?

Ahead of the 119th meeting between Ohio State and Michigan, the Wolverines still hold an advantage in the overall series. Michigan leads the series 52-60-6, including the Buckeyes' 37-7 win in 2011 that was later vacated.

Ohio State played Michigan for the first time Oct. 16, 1897, where the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines 34-0.

Ohio State has not beaten Michigan since 2019. The Buckeyes have dropped the last two meetings by a combined score of 87-50.

Michigan is looking for its first three-game win streak against Ohio State since 1995-97.

Ohio State injury report: OSU close to full strength vs. Michigan

Here’s what Ohio State’s injury report looks like heading into OSU vs. Michigan Saturday afternoon:

WR Kojo Antwi

WR Kyion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit (season)

DL Jason Moore

SAF Lathan Ransom

DL Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale (season)

LB Kourt Williams II (season)

RB Miyan Williams (season)

When is Ohio State vs. Michigan?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Nov. 25; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

What channel is the Ohio State-Michigan game on?

Ohio State vs. Michigan will kick off just after 12 p.m. on FOX as the network's "Big Noon Saturday" game of the week.

How can I watch the Ohio State-Michigan game without cable? Is OSU vs. Michigan streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Wolverines will be available on any platform that offers FOX such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Michigan is also available on the FOX Sports app.

Is Gus Johnson announcing OSU vs. Michigan?

Ohio State vs. Michigan will get FOX's "Big Noon Saturday" crew Saturday afternoon.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan game:

Gus Johnson (play-by-play)

Joel Klatt (analysis)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

Listen to Ohio State vs. Michigan on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Dave Holmes (sideline)

