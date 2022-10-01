Ohio State to reportedly be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Rutgers

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba came into this season expected to be arguably the top pass-catching threat in the entire country. Unfortunately for him and the OSU offense, he suffered a reported hamstring injury against Notre Dame early in the game and hasn’t been the same since.

After missing time vs. Arkansas State, Smith-Njigba came back against Toledo but still appeared to be laboring after a play and didn’t come back in the game. He missed the complete contest vs. Wisconsin and there’s been a bit of mystery surrounding just how severe the injury is and how long he will be out.

And now, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Smith-Njigba will also miss the game against Rutgers Saturday afternoon.

Sources: Ohio State will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Rutgers. https://t.co/QUcDUG8kBy — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 1, 2022

Without Smith-Njigba, Ohio State still has a lot of offensive firepower and will look to Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka, and potentially Julian Fleming to continue to create chaos in the Rutgers secondary.

All we can do is wait and see, hoping that one of the most talented wide receivers to ever suit up in the scarlet and gray will be ready to go next week at Michigan State.

