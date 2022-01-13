Ohio State reportedly set to name new safeties coach from Cincinnati

According to news originally reported by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Ohio State is set to name former Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano as its new safeties coach. The move was part of a flurry of news on the defensive side of Ryan Day’s staff Thursday that also included news of Kerry Coombs and Al Washington’s departures, as well as the reported hiring of Tim Walton as Day’s defensive backs coach.

Eliano spent the last two seasons at Cincinnati, and also spent three years as the special teams coordinator at New Mexico. He also had stops at Bowling Green, UTSA, Central Arkansas, and Sam Houston. He is a 19-year coaching veteran who helped lead the Bearcats to the second-best pass defense in the country last season.

Day is clearly banking on Eliano helping improve an Ohio State defense that ranked 96th in the country against the pass in 2021.

Sources: Perry Eliano has accepted the safeties coaching job at Ohio State. He’s the Cincinnati corners coach, where he tutored Thorpe winner Coby Bryant and first-team All-American Sauce Gardner. He’s the former DC at Bowling Green and has worked at New Mexico and UTSA. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2022

It’s been a whirlwind afternoon here keeping up with all the changes to Ryan Day’s staff, and we’ll stay on top of it as any further news develops.

