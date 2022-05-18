Ohio State reportedly in lead for big UNC football target?

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are off to a bit of a slow start in terms of the 2023 recruiting class. The Tar Heels have just two recruits verbally committed in the class but do have a bunch of offers out to prospects.

That includes a few big prospects in the state of North Carolina and one of those players is four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers. The Rolesville, North Carolina native is ranked No. 59 nationally, No. 10 at his position, and the No. 1 player in the state per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Rogers has a total of 24 offers in his recruitment but recently cut his list down to five schools as he’s focusing on UNC, Ohio State, Clemson, Florida State, and N.C. State. While that list is dominated by Atlantic Coast Conference teams, it appears as if Ohio State is the team to beat.

The Buckeyes hold the crystal ball prediction for Rogers with six predictions including from national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong.

Now, the crystal ball predictor isn’t a guarantee but it’s a really good sign of where a prospect is leaning. The Buckeyes have been heavily involved in this recruitment and are appealing for a player like Rogers.

The Tar Heels aren’t out of it yet but it does sound like they have some work to do.

