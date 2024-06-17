Ohio State reportedly hiring analyst to work with quarterbacks

The offseason tweaking and retooling of the coaching staff continues for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ohio State is putting things in motion to hire former OSU graduate assistant Billy Fessler to be an analyst that works with the quarterbacks.

The hiring of Chip Kelly as the new offensive coordinator no doubt has a lot to do with the move. Kelly hired Fessler at to be the quarterbacks coach at UCLA before he agree to take the job in Columbus. That was on the heels of Fessler coaching quarterbacks at Akron from 2022 to 2023. He was promoted to offensive coordinator with the Zips in 2023 until he was hired away to join the Bruins.

Fessler was a graduate assistant at Ohio State in 2020 and 2021.

Chip Kelly hired Fessler as UCLA’s QB coach this offseason, and his role was changed there during the staff reshuffling after Kelly’s departure. Fessler is a former Penn State quarterback. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 16, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire