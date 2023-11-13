Ohio State remains on track to Orange Bowl vs. Louisville: Latest OSU bowl projections

Ohio State is still projected on a path that finishes outside of the College Football Playoff.

While the No. 1 Buckeyes are one of seven teams that remain undefeated along with Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, James Madison and Liberty, most national writers have Ohio State outside of the Playoff after an upcoming meeting against the Wolverines Nov. 25.

Most writers have the Buckeyes facing Louisville in the Orange Bowl Dec. 30 in Miami, Florida. Ohio State has faced the Cardinals twice, beating Louisville in 1991 and 1992.

Here are the latest bowl projections for Ohio State heading into Week 12 of the college football season.

Ohio State bowl projections: Week 12

