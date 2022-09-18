Ohio State remains steady in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Ohio State started out the year at No. 2, fell to No. 3 after the Notre Dame game, and now seems to be stuck there no matter what it does in the USA TODAY AFCA Sports Coaches Poll.

After putting up 77 points and over 750 yards of offense, the Buckeyes remain at No. 3 behind Georgia and Alabama respectively. It’s the third straight week OSU has remained steady in the poll. The top ten has the same teams with just a slight change up or down for the group.

Behind the aforementioned trio is Michigan (4), Clemson (5), Oklahoma (6), USC (7), Oklahoma State (8), Kentucky (9), and Arkansas (10).

The level of competition will now ramp up as Ohio State begins Big Ten play next week, hosting a ranked Wisconsin team at night. Queue up the fun quotient.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Schools Dropped Out

No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1

