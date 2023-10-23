Advertisement

Ohio State remains at No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll after Saturday’s win

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ position stayed the same in the latest Associated Press college football Top 25 poll released on Sunday.

>>Harrison Jr. the difference as No. 3 Ohio State beats No. 7 Penn State 20-12 in a defensive struggle

The Buckeyes improved to 7-0 following Saturday’s 20-12 win over Penn State in Columbus.

Ohio State remains ranked at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Polls. The rest of the Top 5 remained unchanged.

Georgia is still No. 1 after their bye week. Michigan remains No. 2 after their 42-0 win at Michigan State on Saturday night.

Florida States stays ranked at No. 4 and Washington is still No. 5

The rest of the Top 10 includes Oklahoma remaining at No. 6 and Texas moving up one spot to No. 7. Oregon also advanced up one spot to No. 8.

Alabama returned to the Top 10 and is now ranked at No. 9 following Saturday’s home win over Tennessee and Penn State fell three spots to No. 10.

Ohio State will be on the road Saturday night.

They play Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m.