Ohio State remains No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings heading into Michigan game

Ohio State remained No. 2 in the College Football Playoff ranking Tuesday as it gets set to play its showdown against No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.

Oct. 7, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day huddles up with his players before Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes fell from the No. 1 spot last week, supplanted by two-time defending CFP champion Georgia, which crushed No. 9 Ole Miss. No change was expected this week following lopsided wins by both teams. Georgia beat No. 18 Tennessee 38-10. Ohio State rolled over Minnesota 37-3.

Washington overtook Florida for the No. 4 spot.

Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Missouri and Louisville round out the top 10.

Two other Big Ten teams were ranked in the top 25. Penn State (9-2) is No. 11. Iowa (9-2), which will represent the Big Ten West in the conference championship game next week, is ranked 17th.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Did Ohio State move from No. 2 in CFP rankings?