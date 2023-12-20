2024 SAF Leroy Roker signs first NLI for Ohio State: Follow OSU National Signing Day 2023

The early signing period has arrived.

Starting Wednesday morning, committed members of Ohio State football's 2024 recruiting class can sign and submit their national letters of intent to officially join the team ahead of next season.

And while most of Ohio State's class is secured, some questions remain as signing day begins.

Follow along live as Ohio State secures its 2024 recruiting class on early signing day.

Leroy Roker

Three-star safety, Fort Myers, Florida

247Sports composite rankings: No. 1,177 nationally, No. 119 safety

Leroy Roker’s fast and furious recruitment culminated in him signing with Ohio State Wednesday afternoon.

Eight days after earning an Ohio State offer, Roker visited for the Buckeyes’ win against Maryland before committing Oct. 11.

Roker, standing at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds, is ranked as the No. 119 safety in the 2024 class, but held offers from programs such as Iowa and Miami.

Roker finished his senior season at Bishop Verot High School in Florida with 54 tackles, seven interceptions and seven pass deflections.

“And the crazy part is the ceiling is so high,” Bishop Verot football coach Richie Rode said of Roker. “He’s just now starting to play football at a high competition level just this year and he’s excelling at it. As he continues to learn the game and he continues to get comfortable, he’s an NFL-type safety waiting to happen, there’s no doubt.”

Roker is one of two safeties in Ohio State’s 2024 class along with Jaylen McClain.

Is Ohio State done recruiting in the 2024 class?

Ohio State is seemingly fixated on two more prospects in the 2024 class.

Four-star defensive lineman and Florida commit Amaris Williams visited Ohio State multiple times during the 2023 regular season, including an official visit for the Buckeyes’ win against Penn State. But Williams reportedly held official visits with both Auburn and Georgia in the past two weeks.

Four-star safety and Minnesota commit Koi Perich held his last official visit with Ohio State after earning a Buckeye offer in early November. But Ohio State would have to beat Perich’s in-state Golden Gophers.

When did Ohio State last finish outside of the top five in recruiting rankings?

A streak is expected to continue for Ohio State football Wednesday.

The Buckeyes have landed five-straight top-five recruiting classes, including commitments from 18 five-star prospects.

The last class Ohio State did not finish in the top five was in 2019, where the Buckeyes finished 14th in the 247Sports composite team rankings. However, Ohio State still finished with the third-best average player rating of any class behind Alabama and Georgia.

Ohio State 2023 recruiting class overview: Where did OSU finish last signing day?

Ohio State finished 2023 with the fourth-best class in the country and posted the third-best average player rating.

Here’s a look at which players Ohio State landed last year:

WR Brandon Inniss

CB Jermaine Mathews Jr.

WR Noah Rogers

WR Carnell Tate

CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt

DL Jason Moore

OL Luke Montgomery

TE Jelani Thurman

DL Joshua Mickens

SAF Malik Hartford

QB Lincoln Kienholz

LB Arvell Reese

OL Joshua Padilla

DL Will Smith Jr.

DL Kayden McDonald

SAF Jayden Bonsu

OL Austin Siereveld

LB Nigel Glover — from transfer portal

SAF Cedrick Hawkins

WR Bryson Rodgers

OL Miles Walker

Where is Ohio State ranked coming into signing day?

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Ohio State comes into early signing day with the No. 2-ranked class in the country behind Georgia.

While Ohio State has the second-highest individual player rating of any class behind the Bulldogs, the Buckeyes have more five-star commits than any other class with five. Texas has four five-star commits, while Georgia and Alabama each have three.

In 2024, Ohio State has landed five of the six five-star prospects that have committed to programs in the Big Ten. Nebraska five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the only five-star Big Ten commit the Buckeyes didn’t land, used to be committed to OSU.

Here’s a look at the top 10 2024 classes heading into the early signing period.

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Florida State Texas Miami Oklahoma Oregon Notre Dame Florida

Who is expected to sign to Ohio State in the 2024 class?

Here's Ohio State's 2024 class as the early signing period begins Wednesday.

WR Jeremiah Smith — expected to sign at 12:20 p.m. on CBS Sports HQ

WR Mylan Graham

DL Eddrick Houston — expected to sign at 1 p.m.

CB Aaron Scott

QB Air Noland

WR Jeremiah McClellan — expected to sign at 12:15 p.m.

CB Bryce West

RB James Peoples — expected to sign at 1 p.m.

LB Garrett Stover

OL Ian Moore — expected to sign at 4 p.m.

LB Payton Pierce

SAF Jaylen McClain

TE Max LeBlanc

CB Miles Lockhart — expected to sign at 2:30 p.m.

OL Deontae Armstrong

TE Damarion Witten

OL Devontae Armstrong

RB Sam Williams-Dixon — expected to sign at 10 a.m.

OL Gabe VanSickle — expected to sign at 2:45 p.m.

DL Eric Mensah

SAF Leroy Roker

Ryan Day press conference: When does the Ohio State coach address early signing day?

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will hold a signing day press conference at noon at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

How to watch 2023 National Signing Day

ESPN2 will broadcast a "Signing Day Special" on its 3 p.m. edition of "College Football Live."

Big Ten Network will also air a four-hour signing day special starting at 2 p.m.

