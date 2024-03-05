Ohio State recruiting scouting report: Eddrick Houston

Ohio State football had another dominant recruiting class and was a consensus top-five class in the country. Once again, the class features more than a few heavy hitters on the offensive side of the football, but the best commit may be on the defensive side of the ball with the surprising signing of Eddrick Houston.

Name: Eddrick Houston

High School: Buford

Height: 6 feet, 3 inch

Weight: 269 pounds

Position: Defensive Line

Strengths

Eddrick Houston absolutely dominating at the Under Amour All-American Bowl Practices. pic.twitter.com/SJ8EvJnXA9 — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) January 2, 2024

Houston is a ball of clay with the potential to fill any role on the defensive line and could fill out to play on the interior or continue to develop off the edge. He has great athleticism for his size with surprising speed to cause havoc in the backfield. His go-to move is the bullrush, which looks Big Ten-ready.

Weaknesses

Eddrick Houston (20) blowing this one up pic.twitter.com/kuhZITrGm0 — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 6, 2024

Houston does not appear to have the acceleration or agility needed to be a dominant edge rusher. He lacks that explosive first step you typically want in your starting defensive end and this is an extremely hard trait to develop.

Comparison: Tim Anderson

Good Buckeye Morning Ohio State Fans, especially to Tim Anderson, only 333 days until That Team Up North! #GoBucks #TheGame pic.twitter.com/L7mdEYEeGX — Tom Adelsberg (@ShhhTAdelsberg) December 27, 2022

Okay listen. I know this is a bit out there, but I think Houston can put on at least 15 more pounds and be an elite defensive tackle. Both players have championship wrestling backgrounds and dominate with pure physicality and violence on the interior. Tim Anderson was named All-Big Ten twice and was named an All-American before leaving Columbus.

Expectations

Just a clip of Eddrick Houston throwing a QB to start your day pic.twitter.com/H2FJ9esnRz — The Victory Bell (@VictoryBellOSU) December 23, 2023

Houston is my favorite player in this class. He has the ability to play in the Big Ten today and can develop into an All-American caliber player. Houston has the potential to play across the entire defensive line and line up wherever is needed, which should make him a devastating weapon for the next three seasons.

