Ohio State recruiting scouting report: Julian Sayin

Ohio State football had another dominant recruiting class and was a consensus top-five class in the country. Once again the class features more than a few heavy hitters on the offensive side of the football. The Buckeyes also added a surprising “transfer” who will be coming into spring as a true freshman in Julian Sayin.

Name: Julian Sayin

High School: Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)

Height: 6-feet, 1-inches

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: Quarterback

Strengths

Julian Sayin newest Buckeye QB 😤‼️🌰

⁃Elite 11 winner

⁃247 sports composite #1 QB

High-school stats

⁃7,970 career passing yards

⁃86 career passing touchdowns

⁃7,970 career passing yards

⁃86 career passing touchdowns

⁃70.6 career completion percentage

Julian Sayin is a different level of prospect, much like when we discussed Jeremiah Smith, Sayin checks all of the boxes of an elite recruit. Sayin has the arm talent to hit every blade of grass with excellent touch. Every time the football leaves his hand, it looks perfect.

Weaknesses

Ohio State transfer QB Julian Sayin's @On3Recruits Five-Star File:

-6'1.5, 195, 9.25-inch hand

-Most accurate QB in 2024 cycle

-Completed 75% for 2,369 yards (11.2 YPA), 24 TD, 1 INT as a Sr

-6'1.5, 195, 9.25-inch hand

-Most accurate QB in 2024 cycle

-Completed 75% for 2,369 yards (11.2 YPA), 24 TD, 1 INT as a Sr

A few people online have knocked his size and mentioned that he worked on adding weight and is still too small. Saying has a frame that may not allow him to add much more weight, but this shouldn’t impact his production or on-field ability, but may make him more susceptible to injury.

Comparison: Troy Smith

Counting down to the 2024 Ohio State football season with highlights from every Ohio State win since 2005. Win number 17 of 219 was #1 Ohio State in East Lansing vs Michigan State on October 14th, 2006. Ohio State has Heisman Trophy contender Troy Smith, the explosive Ted Ginn… pic.twitter.com/YUNr9Jdf3F — JR’s Rankings 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@jrs_rankings) February 20, 2024

I am not saying Julian Sayin is going to win the Heisman Trophy, just like with my Jeremiah Smith comparison, this is more to do with play style. Sayin and Smith are both natural playmakers who consistently make something out of nothing. They are both elite passers who have top-notch accuracy and arm strength.

Expectations

Much like Jeremiah Smith, Julian Sayin is one of the most decorated recruits in the history of Ohio State, but it is important to be patient with any freshman and this is especially true at the quarterback position. Sayin has the latent to play and start at a high level on day one, but the potential growing pains of starting a true freshman are not going to allow Ryan Day to take a risk and ruin the national championship hopes of this roster.

