Ohio State recruiting: Buckeyes’ status on potential commitments still up for grabs

It has not been the best close out for Ohio State football and it’s 2024 recruiting class.

The Buckeyes have already seen multiple prospects either flip or choose other schools leaving the coaching staff scrambling to find replacements late in the process. It’s not the best look for one of the strongest supposed recruiting units in college football.

And while we see some of it almost every year, this year feels different on the heels of the program’s third-straight loss to Michigan.

Ohio State still has an extremely strong recruiting class, one that ranks among the Big Ten and nation’s best. Let’s look at some of the prospects that the Buckeyes are trying to hang onto and ones that they are trying to get to join the class as the early signing period is set to get underway on Wednesday.

Running back flip Jordan Lyle

5-star DL Armondo Blount and 4-star St. Thomas Aquinas RB Jordan Lyle are trending to @CanesFootball https://t.co/Y6DQybh5kX — Canes Warning (@CanesWarningFS) December 16, 2023

Update

Although Lyle committed to the Buckeyes in April, it’s always difficult for out of state schools to keep Florida prospects committed. After visiting Miami recently, Lyle has reportedly flipped his commitment to the Hurricanes. It looks like Ohio State will miss out on the 4-star back, but we’ll watch to confirm what happens on Wednesday.

Uncommitted defensive end Ernest Willor Jr.

The Badgers now have three crystal ball predictions on 24/7 to land high 4-star defensive lineman Ernest Willor! pic.twitter.com/Ns407FYi7z — The Chicago Badger-Chris McIntosh Stan (@DaChicagoBadger) December 18, 2023

Update

The Maryland native had planned to officially visit Ohio State two weekends ago, but it was canceled. Willor Jr. then took a look visit to the Maryland, but after multiple 247Sports Crystal Balls went in for Wisconsin, it looks like the Buckeyes are missing out on another prospect.

Uncommitted defensive end Carlon Jones

Recruiting analyst @GHamilton_On3 has logged an expert prediction for USC to land 4-star DL Carlon Jones✌️ Jones is the nation's top uncommitted defensive lineman‼️https://t.co/3odBv6Hsny pic.twitter.com/zk5Kp5hHoK — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 18, 2023

Update

Jones seems like a done deal to Ohio State after his official visit, but ended up taking one to USC this past weekend. On Monday, he verbally committed to the Trojans, so it’s another one that looked good for the Buckeyes but ultimately soured.

Minnesota safety commit Koi Perich

Sounds like Top247 safety Koi Perich will stick with his commitment to #Minnesota after talking to a source. Ohio State, Florida State and a couple others pursued him as a senior. https://t.co/0EnZ5JIOg7 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 18, 2023

Update

Perich was a big time flip candidate for the Buckeyes, visiting on the weekend of December 9, the canceling his remaining visits. It looked good for Ohio State, but on Monday morning, 247Sports Steve Wiltfong reported that the Buckeyes aren’t likely to sign the talented safety.

5-star commits Jeremiah Smith and Eddrick Houston

#OhioState has @247Sports No. 2 ranked recruiting class. From that group still like where they stand right now to sign five-stars in Jeremiah Smith and Eddrick Houston. https://t.co/bprWJV4Iwd — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 18, 2023

Update

Some good news! The Ohio State coaching staff has had to fend off multiple schools to keep the commitments of two of the remaining three 5-star prospects, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and defensive end Eddrick Houston. Again, Wiltfong has the latest, as he believes the Buckeyes hold onto both players.

Now, there’s always some unexpected things that occur on the first day of the early signing period, so we’ll have to see how it all shakes out. We will, of course, be here to report as each kid in the 2024 class signs on the dotted line on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire