Ohio State recruiting: Buckeyes’ status on potential commitments still up for grabs

Michael Chen
·3 min read

It has not been the best close out for Ohio State football and it’s 2024 recruiting class.

The Buckeyes have already seen multiple prospects either flip or choose other schools leaving the coaching staff scrambling to find replacements late in the process. It’s not the best look for one of the strongest supposed recruiting units in college football.

And while we see some of it almost every year, this year feels different on the heels of the program’s third-straight loss to Michigan.

Ohio State still has an extremely strong recruiting class, one that ranks among the Big Ten and nation’s best. Let’s look at some of the prospects that the Buckeyes are trying to hang onto and ones that they are trying to get to join the class as the early signing period is set to get underway on Wednesday.

Running back flip Jordan Lyle

Update

Although Lyle committed to the Buckeyes in April, it’s always difficult for out of state schools to keep Florida prospects committed. After visiting Miami recently, Lyle has reportedly flipped his commitment to the Hurricanes. It looks like Ohio State will miss out on the 4-star back, but we’ll watch to confirm what happens on Wednesday.

Uncommitted defensive end Ernest Willor Jr.

Update

The Maryland native had planned to officially visit Ohio State two weekends ago, but it was canceled. Willor Jr. then took a look visit to the Maryland, but after multiple 247Sports Crystal Balls went in for Wisconsin, it looks like the Buckeyes are missing out on another prospect.

Uncommitted defensive end Carlon Jones

Update

Jones seems like a done deal to Ohio State after his official visit, but ended up taking one to USC this past weekend. On Monday, he verbally committed to the Trojans, so it’s another one that looked good for the Buckeyes but ultimately soured.

Minnesota safety commit Koi Perich

Update

Perich was a big time flip candidate for the Buckeyes, visiting on the weekend of December 9, the canceling his remaining visits. It looked good for Ohio State, but on Monday morning, 247Sports Steve Wiltfong reported that the Buckeyes aren’t likely to sign the talented safety.

5-star commits Jeremiah Smith and Eddrick Houston

Update

Some good news! The Ohio State coaching staff has had to fend off multiple schools to keep the commitments of two of the remaining three 5-star prospects, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and defensive end Eddrick Houston. Again, Wiltfong has the latest, as he believes the Buckeyes hold onto both players.

Now, there’s always some unexpected things that occur on the first day of the early signing period, so we’ll have to see how it all shakes out. We will, of course, be here to report as each kid in the 2024 class signs on the dotted line on Wednesday.

