Ohio State receives crystal ball prediction for 2025 four-star running back

The 2025 recruiting cycle will be the first for Ohio State with new running back coach Carlos Locklyn who was hired away from Oregon to replace Tony Alford.

Ohio State has put out offers to 16 running backs in the class thus far. The Buckeyes appear to be off to a good start in the recruitment of Jordon Davison as two 247 Sports experts have logged crystal ball predictions to land the talented running back.

The 5-foot-11, 220 pound running back plays for Mater Dei high school in California where he’s rushed for 2,364 yards and 31 touchdowns in his career so far.

He is rated as a four-star recruit by On3, 247Sports, and ESPN, and a five-star recruit by Rivals.

My latest Crystal Ball pick is for the #Buckeyes to add a high 4-star recruit to their currently No. 2 ranked 2025 recruiting class. https://t.co/bZZehJHtJJ — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) May 2, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire