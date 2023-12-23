Ohio State receives a crystal ball pick for five-star 2026 quarterback

It’s safe to say that Ohio State football is in pretty good hands with its quarterback position for years to come.

Air Noland, a 5-star, just signed in the 2024 class, Tavien St. Clair, another potential 5-star, is committed in the 2025 cycle, and it looks like the Buckeyes could be potentially adding another 5-star in 2026.

On Saturday morning, 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball pick for Tennessee quarterback Jared Curtis to eventually commit to Ohio State. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 210-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 2 player at his position and 20th overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Nashville (Tenn.) Christian School's elite 2026 QB Jared Curtis has a top six of #Alabama #FloridaState #Georgia #OhioState #Tennessee and the #Aggies. @247Sports No. 2 overall prospect talks about each and has a few future visits on the radar. Story: https://t.co/bt7U7vhrrt — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 23, 2023

Wiltfong goes on to say that Curtis will likely be making a decision soon (subscription required), and the he likes the “game plan they go into each game with and the way they use their players is what makes them (Ohio State) special.”

The Buckeyes are battling multiple other top schools for Curtis’ commitment, but look like they are in the driver’s seat at the moment.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire