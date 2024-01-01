Ohio State receiver, Noah Rogers enters transfer portal after just one year

If there is one position that Ohio State has depth it’s in the wide receiver room. The Buckeyes have been pulling in top-rated pass catchers for the past several years and everyone knows with that much talent in the room, there’s bound to be some who choose to move on.

Noah Rogers the No. 8 ranked receiver in the 2023 class has decided to leave Ohio State after just one season. Rogers made some waves in spring practice but didn’t get much of an opportunity for playing time in the fall. There isn’t much patience in today’s world of college football and with more five-star talent coming in behind him, Rogers thought it best for his game to find a new home.

In an interesting development, shortly after Rogers entered the portal, he already has a crystal ball prediction to land at North Carolina State in his hometown of Raleigh, NC. While there is no concrete evidence, this development lends itself to Carson Hinzman’s assertation in a since-deleted podcast that tampering is happening constantly and players are being contacted before even entering the portal.

It’s understandable for a young man to want to be closer to home and his recruitment did come down to Ohio State and NC State last year with the Buckeyes winning out. It now seems the Wolfpack may get their man after all.

