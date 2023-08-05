Ohio State receiver makes Paul Hornung preseason watch list

We continue to see a bushel of Ohio State football players appear on all of the 2023 preseason college football award watch lists, and the latest is receiver Emeka Ebguka.

On Friday, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 205-pounder out of Steilacoom, Washington, was one of 53 names appearing on the 2023 preseason Paul Hornung watch list. The award was first introduced in 2010 and recognizes and rewards versatile, high-level performers in major college football.

It’s no surprise that Emeka is the current Buckeye that made the list. Not only is he one of the best receivers in college football that finds all kinds of ways to get the ball in the flow of Ryan Day’s offense, but he also is the most trusted and dynamic punt returner OSU has.

.@emeka_egbuka earning more preseason accolades 🎯 This time, The Paul Hornung Award watch list 👀 pic.twitter.com/emrNO9MsvN — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 3, 2023

Last season, Egbuka recorded 74 receptions for 1,511 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also gained 87 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns and returned 11 punts for 75 yards. He was one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award last year. No Buckeye has ever won the award.

We’ll continue to keep track of all the watch lists Ohio State players appear on throughout the lead-up to the season.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire