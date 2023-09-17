Ohio State realizes need for speed, fuels big win against Western Kentucky

For the past two weeks, Ohio State has been in the driver's seat. The problem is the car the Buckeyes were driving was the kind used by student drivers, in which there's a brake on the passenger's side.

It was a totally different story against Western Kentucky.

"The style of the game allowed us to go play and compete," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said after his team's 63-10 win Saturday.

Unlike Indiana and Youngstown State, who slowed the game down as much as possible, the Hilltoppers threw more times (39) than they rushed the ball (33). They didn't make it a point to bleed the clock.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day motions to his defense during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State also pressed down harder on the gas.

The Buckeyes needed less time to reach the end zone with quick strikes. They had two one-play scoring drives, which came on their longest passing play (a 75-yard touchdown pass from Kyle McCord to Marvin Harrison) and longest rush (a Chip Trayanum 40-yard score) of the season.

Prior to Saturday, the least amount of time they had needed to score a touchdown was 1:20. That came on the opening drive against Youngstown State. Against Western Kentucky, OSU had three scoring drives that took fewer than 20 seconds.

The defense contributed, too, ending WKU's drives quicker by forcing turnovers. That was something the Buckeyes did four times Saturday after only recording one takeaway in each of their first two games.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium.

And they sometimes bypassed the offense completely. Cornerback Jermaine Matthews Jr. recorded a 58-yard pick-six. Cornerback Denzel Burke forced a fumble that defensive tackle Tyleik Williams recovered in the end zone.

"Especially for the back end," Burke said, "we wanted to get tested, just to see where we're at as a whole group, and I feel we got an A on the test."

"I think we're just starting to get more confidence in ourselves," said linebacker Steele Chambers, who had an interception in the third quarter. "I think just the energy pregame, during the game and even postgame showed we were having a lot of fun out there."

Receiver Emeka Egbuka agreed that, along with the faster tempo, Ohio State was simply playing a more spirited game.

"I felt like the energy was better," he said. "Just from all units, special teams, offense, defense, we were making plays. We were flying around. And I think a big part of it, we were having fun. We weren't playing tight. We were playing loose."

Credit for the new attitude lies in what is ahead. Day stressed the need for improvement with a Week 4 game against Notre Dame looming.

"Make no mistake about it," he said, "we were turning it up. ... We know what we're about to get into. We wanted to build momentum going into next week, and everything was turned up in a big way."

He added that the Buckeyes would start preparing for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night, instead of taking a moment to savor their victory and getting back to business on Sunday, as is their usual routine.

"We've already started on them," Egbuka said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OSU gets big plays on both offense and defense vs. Western Kentucky