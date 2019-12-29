Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins leaves CFP semifinal game with injury

Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins is checked by the trainer against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins left his team’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Clemson with what appeared to be a left ankle injury.

Dobbins limped off after a tackle late in the first half and came back out for the second half with his left foot heavily taped. Dobbins, who rushed for 142 yards — including a 68-yard touchdown — in the first half, went out for a pass early in the third quarter but came up limping.

This ain’t great for Ohio State and JK Dobbins.



Remember, he got his ankle twisted in a tackle in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/kabE6B97No — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 29, 2019

Dobbins, who finished sixth in this year’s Heisman Trophy voting, could barely put any weight on his left foot and immediately walked off the field and into the locker room. Master Teague then entered the game at running back.

After spending several minutes in the locker room, Dobbins would return to the field midway through the third — after Clemson took a 21-16 lead.

Dobbins finished the game with 174 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also added six receptions for 47 yards in OSU’s 29-23 loss.

