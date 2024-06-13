Ohio State ranks third in CBS Sports defensive front seven rankings

The good people over at CBS Sports are continuing to release their positional group rankings and one of the recent posts come from David Cobb in regard to defensive front sevens. It should come as no surprise that Ohio State was not No. 1 on this list, but landing at third is an honor in its own right. It needs to be noted that the defensive front seven includes both the defensive line and linebackers. The Buckeyes will be breaking in new starters on the second level of the defense and that likely held them back on this list.

Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Tyleik Williams are All-American candidates on the defensive line, but it is understandable to deduct points due to the inexperience at linebacker. Most expect C.J. Hicks to immediately become a star, but the wait and see attitude is fair.

The Georgia Bulldogs were the top selection on the list, which makes sense considering their plethora of future NFL talent on their defense. The Michigan Wolverines landed second on the list. Michigan has a few studs that Ohio State fabs are extremely familiar with like Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.

📌 6 tackles

📌 2 sacks

📌 1 FF

📌 1 FR

📌 2 INT

📌 1 TD J.T. Tuimoloau put up one of the greatest defensive stat lines ever in last year's win at Penn State.@JT_Tuimoloau x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/XRMaP8FCeq — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 17, 2023

