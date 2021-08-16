Ohio State ranked high in AP Preseason Poll

We heard from the Preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll last week, and now we have the folks from the AP weighing in.

The 2021 Preseason Associated Press Poll was released on Monday and your Ohio State Buckeyes are checking in at the same spot the Coaches, had them, at No. 4. Just ahead of OSU are Alabama (1), Oklahoma (2), and Clemson (3). Rounding out the top ten behind Ohio State are Georgia (5), Texas A&M (6), Iowa State (7), Cincinnati (8), Notre Dame (9), and North Carolina (10).

The Buckeyes are going into the year having to replace Justin Fields at quarterback, a couple of offensive linemen, and several key positions on defense including the top four linebackers on the depth chart. However, there is talent that has been stockpiled because of some of the best recruiting classes in the country. Because of that, OSU is not expected to have much of a dropoff.

No. 1 Alabama tops the preseason AP Top 25 while Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia round out the top five. Cincinnati, Iowa State and North Carolina all make the top 10. Full poll presented by @askRegions: https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j pic.twitter.com/lQS5VIjDcU — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) August 16, 2021

Ohio State’s first game is on Thursday, September 2, against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis.

2021 Preseason AP College Football Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami (FL)

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

