Ohio State ranked high in AP Preseason Poll
We heard from the Preseason USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll last week, and now we have the folks from the AP weighing in.
The 2021 Preseason Associated Press Poll was released on Monday and your Ohio State Buckeyes are checking in at the same spot the Coaches, had them, at No. 4. Just ahead of OSU are Alabama (1), Oklahoma (2), and Clemson (3). Rounding out the top ten behind Ohio State are Georgia (5), Texas A&M (6), Iowa State (7), Cincinnati (8), Notre Dame (9), and North Carolina (10).
The Buckeyes are going into the year having to replace Justin Fields at quarterback, a couple of offensive linemen, and several key positions on defense including the top four linebackers on the depth chart. However, there is talent that has been stockpiled because of some of the best recruiting classes in the country. Because of that, OSU is not expected to have much of a dropoff.
Ohio State’s first game is on Thursday, September 2, against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis.
NEXT … The Rest of the AP Top 25
2021 Preseason AP College Football Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. Notre Dame
10. North Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Wisconsin
13. Florida
14. Miami (FL)
15. USC
16. LSU
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Penn State
20. Washington
21. Texas
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Utah
25. Arizona State
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2
